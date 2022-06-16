Coroner identifies remains discovered during house demolition on March 28

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the remains found during a house demolition on March 28.

Juanita Brewer, 57, from the Martin Luther King neighborhood, was positively identified through DNA analysis through the FACES Lab in Baton Rouge.

Her remains were found in an advanced stage of decomposition, and damaged by heavy equipment, during the demolition of a house in the 4100 block of Miles Street. She was discovered by the work crew.

Brewer’s cause of death remains under investigation.

RELATED: Body found during house demolition

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.