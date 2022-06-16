Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Bossier man dies when car hits several trees at a high speed, ejecting him

Crash occurred on LA 157 just south of LA 528 at Princeton
Severe weather in SWLA - Oct. 27
Severe weather in SWLA - Oct. 27(Louisiana State Police)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, La. (KSLA) — PRINCETON — A Bossier Parish man died when his car left the road at a high speed and struck several trees, ejecting him.

Louisiana State Police has identified him as 37-year-old Geoffrey Davis.

The Haughton man was driving a 2013 Dodge Challenger north on Louisiana Highway 157 when the crash occurred just south of Louisiana Highway 528 at Princeton just after 5 a.m. Thursday, June 16, LSP Troop G reports.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bossier Parish coroner.

Authorities do not know whether Davis was wearing a seat belt nor whether impairment might have been a factor, LSP Trooper Jonathan Odom said.

Routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

Bossier City-based Troop G has investigated 17 fatal crashes resulting in 18 deaths this year.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got the call just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 16 to Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway -...
1 killed, 2 injured in Clyde Fant crash
Drones and K-9 officers are assisting police in the search.
Shooting leaves 1 man injured; suspect in custody after police search
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Two brothers injured in west Shreveport shooting; suspect sought
Rickey Moore
Man suspected to be involved in shooting identified; SPD issues warrant
A woman crashes her car and leaves an infant inside.
HCSO: Intoxicated woman crashes car, leaves twin infants alone

Latest News

There's more affordable housing options for those who live in Shreveport.
Shreveport officials cut ribbon on new affordable apartments near downtown
Wynston Von-Hendrick Scott, 28.
Man sentenced to almost 30 years for 2018 domestic incident
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs
Coroner identifies remains discovered during house demolition on March 28