2 people shot while sitting in car at AB Palmer Park; suspect flees on foot

SPD investigating shooting near AB Palmer Park.
SPD investigating shooting near AB Palmer Park.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 7:37 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15.

The incident occurred at AB Palmer Park in the 8000 block of Thornhill Avenue.

Officials say two people were sitting in a car at the park, when a person walked up and shot both of them before fleeing on foot. One victim is said to have life-threatening injuries, while the condition of the second victim is not known.

At this time, police have some witnesses detained for questioning. Officers are canvassing the neighborhood looking for the suspect and the weapon used.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

