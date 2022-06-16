Getting Answers
1 dead, 2 injured in Clyde Fant crash

By Alex Onken and Cody Jennings
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people are fighting for their lives after a crash that left one person dead.

Officers got the call just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 16 to Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway - near the Fant Parkway Service Road and River Walk Apartments.

At the scene, police said three people were inside the car at the time of the crash. One person died on the scene, and the other two were taken to a Shreveport hospital.

Before the wreck, an officer on duty witnessed the car traveling at a high rate of speed, going south on the roadway. Moments later, they discovered the crash site.

Traffic is flowing but down to one lane. Police said the ages of the male victims are teens to early twenties.

The crash remains under investigation.

