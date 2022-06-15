Getting Answers
Will there be a stop light placed on Swan Lake Road/I-220 off-ramp?

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Kori Johnson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOSSIER, La. (KSLA) - Warmer weather means more drivers are out on the roadways. Some viewers have reached out about certain busy roads that are still without stop lights.

Pamela Williams submitted a question to KSLA, asking if there are any plans to install traffic lights on Swan Lake Road at the I-220 off-ramp.

Officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says a traffic study will be conducted once school is back in session in Bossier Parish. The study will determine if traffic signals are warranted at the off-ramps. They say they’re waiting for school to be in session because that’s when typical traffic patterns will resume and they will get the most accurate data.

“In general when determining if traffic signals are warranted, we look at several factors. These include traffic volume (the number of vehicles traveling on both the main roadway and side roads of the particular intersection - in this case interstate ramps at certain times of day), crash data (whether any crashes are of the type that could be correctable with a traffic signal), and the location of the intersection in proximity to any nearby signals (they should not be installed too close together),” said Erin Buchanan, public information officer with LaDOTD in a statement.

Buchanan said it’s also important to keep in mind that installing a traffic signal where it’s no warranted can create more problems than it solves.

“It’s important to keep in mind that installing a traffic signal where it is not warranted can create more problems than it solves. You may experience an increase in congestion and risk for rear-end type crashes. Traffic signals are not appropriate at all intersections, hence the need for a thorough engineering study to analyze the applicable data,” she said.

