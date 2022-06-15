Two brothers injured in west Shreveport shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two men are recovering after being shot late Tuesday night — and police are searching for the gunman.

Dispatchers got the call just after midnight on Wednesday, June 15 to a Shreveport hospital regarding two men with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims at the hospital told officers they were at the Westwood Village apartment complex in the 6700 block of Rasberry Lane. That’s just east of Pines Road.

A man, his brother, and the man’s girlfriend were in the car, pulling into the apartment complex parking lot when another vehicle driving in a different direction with its lights off opened fire at their vehicle. The brothers were both struck in the legs.

The suspect’s vehicle then left the scene. The driver of the vehicle was able to drive to the hospital. The pair is expected to be okay.

Police do not have any suspect or vehicle information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

