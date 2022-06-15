Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Shreveport church to host active shooter training exercise

Every day items like these can be used to protect yourself during an active shooter situation.
Every day items like these can be used to protect yourself during an active shooter situation.(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The cities of Buffalo, Tulsa and Uvalde have all seen mass shootings over the past few weeks. Now here in the ArkLaTex, one church decided to put together a training program designed to help others should they ever deal with an active shooter situation.

Ivory O’Neal is a disaster manager for Full Gospel Church International. He leads lessons on what to do in case of an emergency situation.

“We want to make sure that we are prepared for what may happen, because if you look at the news every day, we have active shootings that happen across the United States all the time,” he said.

Tools like water guns, house cleaners and belts are a few items used in the program.

“Getting our church, not just church, but the population, the communities prepared for any active shooter event. For instance, if an active shooter enters a school, or if an active shooter enters a church. So, it’s more than a lecture, it’s more hands-on training to give us the tools to be able to respond to an active shooter, because we never know when it may happen,” O’Neal said.

If an active shooter is near, he says you can use a belt to tie around a doorknob, and use your weight to pull away from the door to barricade yourself.

“If you prepare, if you train, train, train. No matter what you train for, it relives the tension that you have some form of tools, some form of skills to respond to whatever may happen,” O’Neal said.

The next active shooter exercise will be held at 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 19 at Impact Church.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girl was transported to a local hospital where she later died.
Child identified in pool drowning
SPD responds to shooting on Browning Street.
Man shot in face during argument dies; coroner’s office releases his name
Fisherman’s sonar discovers car in Little River; dive team finds second vehicle possibly connected to missing persons case
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Two brothers injured in west Shreveport shooting; suspect sought

Latest News

Church to host active shooter exercise
Church to host active shooter exercise
Seven witnesses take stand for in-custody death trial
Seven witnesses take stand for in-custody death trial
Louisiana attorney general addresses crime in Shreveport
Louisiana attorney general addresses crime in Shreveport
Bossier City Council votes on district maps
Bossier City Council votes on district maps