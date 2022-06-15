Shreveport church to host active shooter training exercise

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The cities of Buffalo, Tulsa and Uvalde have all seen mass shootings over the past few weeks. Now here in the ArkLaTex, one church decided to put together a training program designed to help others should they ever deal with an active shooter situation.

Ivory O’Neal is a disaster manager for Full Gospel Church International. He leads lessons on what to do in case of an emergency situation.

“We want to make sure that we are prepared for what may happen, because if you look at the news every day, we have active shootings that happen across the United States all the time,” he said.

Tools like water guns, house cleaners and belts are a few items used in the program.

“Getting our church, not just church, but the population, the communities prepared for any active shooter event. For instance, if an active shooter enters a school, or if an active shooter enters a church. So, it’s more than a lecture, it’s more hands-on training to give us the tools to be able to respond to an active shooter, because we never know when it may happen,” O’Neal said.

If an active shooter is near, he says you can use a belt to tie around a doorknob, and use your weight to pull away from the door to barricade yourself.

“If you prepare, if you train, train, train. No matter what you train for, it relives the tension that you have some form of tools, some form of skills to respond to whatever may happen,” O’Neal said.

The next active shooter exercise will be held at 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 19 at Impact Church.

