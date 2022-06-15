Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Search underway for 21-year-old Raceland man swept away in Idaho river

Everette Jackson, 21, went missing after he was swept away in rough waters while tubing with...
Everette Jackson, 21, went missing after he was swept away in rough waters while tubing with his girlfriend in Idaho.(Twitter/Keion Monique)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMMETT, Idaho (WVUE) - A Louisiana man is still missing after falling out of his raft on the Payette River in Idaho on Saturday, according to the Gem County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department has been out searching for 21-year-old Everette Jackson, of Raceland, for days. His family, who traveled all the way from Louisiana, said he went tubing on the river with his girlfriend and was swept by a current after they missed their exit from the river.

Jackson is a graduate of Central Lafourche High School and is a freshman basketball player at LSUE.

“When it’s your family member, no one is going to look for him, like you would look for him,” his niece Breon Lyons said.

Everette’s family isn’t giving up hope and spent the day walking up and down the riverbanks in Emmett after landing in Idaho.

“We’ve been out here since about 8:30 a.m. just patrolling the area, checking the river and just calling out for his name just trying to pray to god to just show us a sign,” his niece added.

One of his sisters, Meagan Jackson, says she was given a sign this morning while searching.

“I was standing by the river and I said ‘baby boy please give me any sign.’ and I walked the to rocks after I finished praying, and feathers fell out of the tree to the ground, but I saw no bird. I’m holding onto that,” she said.

The family started a GoFundMe to help out with travel costs.

“He’s coming home, we’re not stopping,” they said. “There’s no, ‘OK I’ve got to leave.’ We are going to find him and we are taking him home. That’s it.”

The Gem County Sheriff’s Department is urging the public to stay away from the river while they continue this search. They warn that the rapid flow high water level and cold water temperatures present life-threatening conditions and it’s best to stay clear of the area.

His family said to know him was to love him and described him as the sweetest person and one of life’s biggest blessings.

“It hits different when it’s your family member,” his sister Kenya Lyons said.

His family had to wait until Monday to fly out to Boise due to bad weather in the Treasure Valley. Once the weather cleared out, they took the next flight out and landed in Idaho around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

“We were so far away in Louisiana to where we couldn’t help him. We weren’t there to help him,” Breon said.

With high flows and murky water, the sheriff’s department said it’s hard to see anything in the river, but the search crew is using jet boats, drones, and a helicopter to search.

“I’ve got two river boats out on the river searching the banks as we speak,” Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder said. “We’ve got a couple of spotters who are looking up and down the bank as well.”

A spokesperson for the United Cajun Navy says they’ve contracted an Idaho-based pilot, who helped in Ida recovery efforts, to assist the family and are flying out a K9 team.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girl was transported to a local hospital where she later died.
Child identified in pool drowning
SPD responds to shooting on Browning Street.
Man shot in face during argument dies; coroner’s office releases his name
Fisherman’s sonar discovers car in Little River; dive team finds second vehicle possibly connected to missing persons case
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Two brothers injured in west Shreveport shooting; suspect sought

Latest News

"We are excited to once again fulfill the requirements by both State programs and being...
Main Street Texarkana receives 2022 Main Street America Accreditation
Will there be a stop light placed on Swan Lake Road/I-220 off-ramp?
LifeShare is the oldest blood center in Louisiana
LifeShare Blood Center celebrates 80 years of saving lives
Drones and K-9 officers are assisting police in the search.
Shooting leaves 1 man injured; suspect in custody after police search