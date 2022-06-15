More heat ahead, but a few showers also return

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will continue their run each day in the mid to upper 90s. By next week we could start to see some triple digits appear as the pattern remains a very hot one and soil moisture continues to dry up under the strong June sun. Some spotty wet weather may pop up the next few days, but rain is expected to remain very isolated in coverage.

We’ll stay mainly clear heading into this evening. Temperatures will fall back below 90 around sunset with a slow drop through the 80s this evening. Overnight we’ll see partly cloudy skies with temperatures eventually settling back into the mid 70s by morning.

Our hot streak continues on Thursday. We’ll see hazy conditions again too as some Saharan dust lingers across the area. Temperatures will heat back into the mid to upper 90s with feels-like numbers back above 100. A shower or storm is possible, but rain chances remain at only around 10%.

For Friday we may see slightly better odds at some rain, but at only a 20% chance, coverage will remain very limited. Otherwise look for another hot, hazy and humid day with afternoon temperatures in the mid 90s.

The weekend ahead promises more of the same. We may see some more isolated rain Saturday, but Sunday is trending dry. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 90s.

The pattern of a strong ridge of high pressure parked across the region will hold on through next week. That means more heat and little if any rain. Temperatures will be mainly in the upper 90s to low 100s and will feel a little hotter with the humidity.

Have a great rest of your Wednesday!

