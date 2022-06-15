Massive heatwave rolls on for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we have reached the middle portions of the work week we continue to track nonstop intense heat and humidity for the region with highs that will once again be in the mid to upper 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will continue hover between 100 and 105 degrees. Expect this to continue to through the end of the week, the weekend, and into next week as well. Along with the intense heat, don’t expect much in the way of rain chances with only an outside chance of shower or storm Friday and the weekend as we are truly locked into this hot and dry pattern.

Tracking hot and humid weather ahead for the region Wednesday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you wear those comfortable clothes as we are expecting yet another very toasty day on the way for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning are again in the mid-70s and will be moving up into mid to upper 90s once we get into the afternoon hours. Much like the past few days ‘feels-like’ temperatures will again likely be surging past the 100 degree. Also, due to continued elevated levels of Saharan Dust we have Air Quality Alert in effect once again Wednesday.

As we go through the rest of the week there will be no real changes to the forecast as temperatures will continue to be scorching and we have no real chance at rainfall for the ArkLaTex outside of maybe a possible shower of Friday. The big story will continue to be highs in the upper 90s and elevated humidity.

Looking ahead to the weekend, outside of maybe a possible shower Saturday or Sunday afternoon the weather continue to remain very consistent for the region with highs in the upper 90s. In fact, the only real notable thing about the forecast is whether or not we could see highs get even toaster for the region with 100s potentially on the table as we head into next week.

So get ready for more intense and prolonged heat on the way for the region! Have a great Wednesday!

