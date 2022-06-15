Man suspected to be involved in shooting identified; SPD issues warrant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are on the lookout for a man identified as a suspect in the shooting on Browning Street.

Shreveport police responded to reports of the shooting at 10:45 p.m. Monday, June 13. It occurred in the 500 block of Browning Street, near the cross streets of Wallace Avenue and Linwood Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered Nicholas J. Jackson, 25, who was shot in the face. Jackson later died at the hospital.

Now detectives may have identified a suspect, Rickey Moore, 27. The police are asking the public for any information on his whereabouts.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a minimum reward of $2,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for this crime.

Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip service that pays cash rewards to those willing to help police solve crimes. Tips can be submitted through their app, P3Tips, or by calling (318)673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

RELATED: Man shot in face during argument dies; coroner’s office releases his name

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.