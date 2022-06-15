Main Street Texarkana receives 2022 Main Street America Accreditation

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - Main Street Texarkana(MST) has been nationally recognized for meeting rigorous performance standards.

Every year, Main Street America(MSA) and its partners announce a list of Accredited programs to recognize the exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization efforts.

“We are extremely proud to recognize this year’s 863 nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America. “During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities. I am inspired by their steadfast leadership and innovative solutions to drive essential local recovery efforts, support small businesses, and nurture vibrant downtown districts.”

MSA programs have generated $5.76 billion in local reinvestment and have opened 6,601 new businesses. They have generated 30,402 new jobs, kick-started the rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings, and leveraged over 1,427,729 volunteer hours.

“We have helped with grant funds to paint the outside of the buildings,” MST’s Executive Director Ina McDowell, “It also helps to bring attention to the success we have in the downtown area nationally, and statewide but also it sets us up for additional grant funds where we can then turn around and give to our downtown businesses.”

Main Street Texarkana recently awarded over $22,500 in grants to downtown Texarkana, AR. to continue its efforts in revitalization. It also awarded similar grants to businesses and building owners in Texarkana, TX with the support of the local Patterson Troike Foundation. This Foundation has been instrumental in allowing important funding to the Texas-side downtown community.

“We work to provide the same or similar opportunities for building owners and businesses in our two cities to be successful in our historic downtown community. Main Street Texarkana is a 501c3 non-profit organization with a local board of 11 members. It is supported through individual and business member Investorships,” says Ina McDowell (MST)

For more information on how to support the non-profit, visit mainstreettexarkana.org.

A listing of properties available for lease or sale within the Main Street district may be found at downtowntx.org.

