LSU System president discusses possible changes to LSUS, LSU Health campuses

“... We’re going to have to do some things a little bit differently ...”
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — LSU System President William Tate on Tuesday laid out possible changes to the LSU Shreveport and LSU Health campuses.

One of those ideas includes a research building at the medical school and potentailly moving the School of Allied Health to the LSUS campus, he said during a visit to Shreveport.

Projections show possible slower growth in student enrollment in the coming years, Tate said, and he wants to be prepared for that.

“The key to all of our conversations to be distinctive in research and enterprise that will draw more students into school and give them more greater opportunity. That’s what we’re trying to talk to the community about, get insight and help everybody understand we’re going to have to do some things a little bit differently ... if we’re going to be successful.”

Tate said he also plans to seek insight from the community about those ideas.

