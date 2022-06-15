LifeShare Blood Center celebrates 80 years of saving lives

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Adrian Perkins declared June 15th “LifeShare Blood Center Day,” to celebrate the center’s 80th anniversary.

Founded in June 1942, LifeShare Blood Center is the oldest blood center in Louisiana and is the second oldest blood center in the United States. Since its founding, LifeShare’s donors have saved over five million lives, with over eight million blood donors having given over 500,000 gallons of whole blood and 642,000 platelets.

Mayor Perkins challenges our local area to help save lives by donating more.

“Becoming a blood donor is a great way for citizens to become involved in their community, while also providing life-saving gifts to the neediest among us,” said Perkins.

LifeShare History (LifeShare Blood Center)

“Today, LifeShare Blood Center supplies blood products to over 100 medical facilities throughout Louisiana, East Texas, and South Arkansas,” said Executive Director of Blood Operations, Benjamin Prijatel. “LifeShare is honored to have served our communities for over 80 years, and we are especially thankful for each and every blood donor who has supported our mission by unselfishly answering the call to roll up their sleeve.”

To find more information about donor eligibility and upcoming blood drives, check out their website.

