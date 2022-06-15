Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

How to avoid heat-related illnesses

(walb)
By Kori Johnson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the weather remains hot, it’s important to make sure you’re taking the necessary steps to avoid any heat-related illnesses.

John Messier with CHRISTUS Velocity Urgent Care said there are a range of symptoms that come along with heat exhaustion: headache, nausea and fatigue. Symptoms of a heat stroke are neurologic: appearing drunk, seizures and even going into a coma.

He says certain groups may be more impacted by heat than others.

“Certain groups are at higher risk, like the elderly. Certain people with chronic conditions like diabetes, those that may be on blood pressure medicines, some anti-depressants can increase your risk. If you get a little exhausted, dizzy, nausea, you want evaporative cooling, conductive cooling. We’re talking about wet skin, fan, air conditioning and ice packs, either under the armpits or at the neck.”

To avoid heat stroke or heat-related illness, Messier also recommends planning ahead, drinking plenty of water and staying in the shade. If you feel your symptoms aren’t getting better, health officials recommend going to an urgent care center for treatment.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Shreveport fire crews on scene, over 300 PPM levels of carbon monoxide was found...
Three hospitalized after running generator in Shreveport home
The girl was transported to a local hospital where she later died.
Child identified in pool drowning
SPD responds to shooting on Browning Street.
Man shot in face during argument dies; coroner’s office releases his name
Anthony Mandigo Jr.
Shreveport teen escapes state custody for 3rd time
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

Latest News

Caddo Sheriff's Camp
Caddo Sheriff’s Camp kicks off for 31st time
2 ArkLaTexans escape flooding at Yellowstone National Park
2 ArkLaTexans escape flooding at Yellowstone National Park
Dive teams recover 2 vehicles from Little River
Dive teams recover 2 vehicles from Little River
KEEPING SCHOOLS SAFE: Leaders taking a long look at new ways to secure campuses
KEEPING SCHOOLS SAFE: Leaders taking a long look at new ways to secure campuses