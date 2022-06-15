How to avoid heat-related illnesses

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the weather remains hot, it’s important to make sure you’re taking the necessary steps to avoid any heat-related illnesses.

John Messier with CHRISTUS Velocity Urgent Care said there are a range of symptoms that come along with heat exhaustion: headache, nausea and fatigue. Symptoms of a heat stroke are neurologic: appearing drunk, seizures and even going into a coma.

He says certain groups may be more impacted by heat than others.

“Certain groups are at higher risk, like the elderly. Certain people with chronic conditions like diabetes, those that may be on blood pressure medicines, some anti-depressants can increase your risk. If you get a little exhausted, dizzy, nausea, you want evaporative cooling, conductive cooling. We’re talking about wet skin, fan, air conditioning and ice packs, either under the armpits or at the neck.”

To avoid heat stroke or heat-related illness, Messier also recommends planning ahead, drinking plenty of water and staying in the shade. If you feel your symptoms aren’t getting better, health officials recommend going to an urgent care center for treatment.

