HCSO: Intoxicated woman crashes car, leaves twin infants alone

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A intoxicated woman is arrested after she wrecks her car and runs into traffic, she leaves her two infants alone.

On June 14, Harrison County Sheriff’s Officers (HCSO) received calls from motorists concerning a woman running on I-20 eastbound. When an officer located the woman she appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and other narcotics due to her erratic behavior, according to HCSO. Fantasia Martinez, 26, was placed under arrest and put into the back of a patrol unit.

The woman then told the officer that her car broke down and her two 6-month-old twins were still inside. No car was immediately found so officers began to search for the vehicle.

Deputies eventually discovered the wreck at the end of Buck Sherrod Road South, a south service road of I-20. The car, which crashed through a barricade, was totaled and one of the two twins was discovered inside the vehicle.

During this time the woman escaped her handcuffs and climbed through the small gap in the back cage into the front of the patrol vehicle and escaped. Deputies were able to re-secure her.

Woman crashes car and leaves twin infant inside. (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

EMS was called to the scene to attend to the infant child. An extensive search with multiple agencies was held, through the woods and areas surrounding I-20. Deputies found out where Martinez had recently moved, they immediately went to the home and forced entry. There they located the 2nd infant alone and uninjured.

Martinez was transported to the Harrison County Jail, where she is being charged with:

2-Abandon/Endanger Child Imminent Danger Bodily Injury F/2

1-Driving While Intoxicated w/ Child Passenger SJF

1-Escape M/A 1-Resisting Arrest/Transport M/A

1-Resisting Arrest/Transport M/A

“Thank you to the Deputies, DPS, ESDs, and Marshall Fire Department for their efforts in locating these children. It is heartbreaking to know that some children have to live in these conditions, but I am glad no lives were lost,” said Sheriff Fletcher.

Child Protective Services were contacted, and both infants were turned over to their custody. One HCSO Deputy suffered from heat exhaustion during the extensive search but was treated was on the scene.

