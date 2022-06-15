East Texas man pleads guilty to abuse of corpse after body found in kitchen

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - On Tuesday, June 15, David McMichael plead guilty to the charge of abuse of a corpse and received a five-year sentence of deferred adjudication.

On March 29, a caller contacted police to check on the welfare of McMichael. When officers asked McMichael whether he knew why they were there, he reportedly said that it was because he had a body in his kitchen and that it was of his adult son who died in May 2018.

McMichael will have to pay $290 in court costs, do 240 hours of community service and receive mental health counseling.

