East Texas man pleads guilty to abuse of corpse after body found in kitchen
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - On Tuesday, June 15, David McMichael plead guilty to the charge of abuse of a corpse and received a five-year sentence of deferred adjudication.
On March 29, a caller contacted police to check on the welfare of McMichael. When officers asked McMichael whether he knew why they were there, he reportedly said that it was because he had a body in his kitchen and that it was of his adult son who died in May 2018.
McMichael will have to pay $290 in court costs, do 240 hours of community service and receive mental health counseling.
