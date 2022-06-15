Getting Answers
Day 3 of McGlothen in-custody death trial begins with paramedic’s testimony

By Stacey Cameron
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Testimony is underway on day three of the trial against four SPD officers charged in the death of Tommie McGlothen Jr.

The 44-year-old Shreveport man died on April 5, 2020, after a violent encounter with police.

This morning, prosecutors called on a paramedic from the Shreveport Fire Department. This was the third EMT to testify in the case about medical care given to officers and McGlothen at the scene. Paramedics told the court that the officers charged in this case failed to tell paramedics they had struck, tased and maced McGlothen.

Prosecutors also got testimony today from their own expert physician, a forensic pathologist. The pathologist contradicted the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, saying McGlothen’s manner of death was homicide, not natural causes. They say the cause of death was excited delirium, a “pathway to dying that included the violent struggle with police.”

The officers charged - Brian Ross, James LeClaire, Treona McCarter and D’Marea Johnson, face negligent homicide and malfeasance in office.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight for the latest update on proceedings.

