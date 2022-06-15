Caddo Sheriff’s Camp kicks off for 31st time

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Sheriff’s Camp welcomed 52 boys from throughout the parish to Kinsey Scout Reservation on Tuesday, June 14.

For the 31st time, the camp will recognize their good behavior and academics.

“My favorite part of the camp is, playing with old friends and also being able to make new friends and camping,” said Brandon, a camper.

The camp offers several activities, including K-9 demonstrations, swimming, fishing and more.

“I like archery and fishing. Hiking is fun too, you get to see nature,” said camper Christian.

Sheriff Steve Prator said the camp allows deputies to connect with the community

“They get to spend some time with other than the normal people they’d be with at the school or their neighborhood. They get to meet people from all across the parish and that’s a good thing too. It gives the deputies a chance to interact with them, and that’s a positive thing, and realize deputies aren’t just looking for reasons to correct somebody, a reason to arrest somebody or tell them what to do. We just want to have fun,” he said.

Prator said the program also crated opportunities for campers to learn new leadership skills.

“I would ask them if I can go again because it was a really fun experience. And I got to experience new food, new

activities and things I just never done before,” said Brandon.

