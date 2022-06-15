Bossier City police actively searching for gunman in shooting; 1 injured

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City police are searching for the gunman in a shooting that left one man injured.

Police say the shooting took place around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15 near the corner of Boone and Nattin Streets.

A man was shot multiple times, and his injuries are believed to be life-threatening. A witness said they saw the alleged shooter running from the scene.

BCPD officers have locked down the area and set a perimeter. Drones and K-9 officers are assisting police in the search.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

