Bossier City Council votes to move forward with five-district map

(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, June 15, the Bossier City Council held the last of two public hearings on district maps.

The council voted to move forward with the five-district map with two at-large seats, instead of the seven-district map with no at-large seats.

For the next step, the district attorney will draft an ordinance for the council to proceed with the map.

