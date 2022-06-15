Bossier City Council votes to move forward with five-district map

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, June 15, the Bossier City Council held the last of two public hearings on district maps.

The council voted to move forward with the five-district map with two at-large seats, instead of the seven-district map with no at-large seats.

For the next step, the district attorney will draft an ordinance for the council to proceed with the map.

