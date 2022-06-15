Bossier City Council votes to move forward with five-district map
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, June 15, the Bossier City Council held the last of two public hearings on district maps.
The council voted to move forward with the five-district map with two at-large seats, instead of the seven-district map with no at-large seats.
For the next step, the district attorney will draft an ordinance for the council to proceed with the map.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.