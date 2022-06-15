Getting Answers
A.G. Jeff Landry, Sheriff Prator address increased crime, possible solutions

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator addresses crime.
Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator addresses crime.(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One Caddo organization is ready for change in Shreveport, and they’ve called in officials for help.

The Bayou Mama Bears brought in Attorney General Jeff Landry and Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator to address how crime is plaguing not only Shreveport, but the state as a whole.

The officials spoke on how change starts with legislation and making sure you know who you’re voting for.

Landry asked attendees if they believed crime overall is worse today than it was in 2017. The crowd answered with a majority putting their hands in the air in agreement.

“If you tinker with the criminal justice system, and crime only goes up, that means whatever you did was counterproductive to basically improving the safety here in Louisiana,” he said.

Sheriff Prator spoke on the importance of addressing illegal use of a firearms in court systems, saying he doesn’t believe the crime is being taken seriously.

“Every sheriff and every police chief agreed, if you will make, address and treat seriously every illegal possession or use of a firearm, that’s easy. That means if you’ve got a gun that’s stolen, if you’ve got a gun you shouldn’t have, that means if you’ve got a gun you should have and you use it illegally, all of those need to be addressed in the court system,” he said.

