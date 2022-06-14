Swimming safety solutions for the summer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The number one cause of death of children ages one to four is un-intentional drowning according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC). The CDC says that each year there are over 3,900 unintentional drownings in the United States alone. The Louisiana Department of Health says 2020 was one of the deadliest years for younger children.

“Don’t forget the simple water safety rules,” says Chad Hardvargar, a YMCA lifeguard, “Anytime you have your kids around the water it’s very important for parents to keep a special eye on their kids. Make sure you can get to them quickly, and that they’re wearing a life jacket, especially in a lake, even if you are an experienced swimmer you might get a cramp or something so a life vest can help. No alcohol, no drugs of course, and don’t allow your kids to do any horseplay. That can be very dangerous, just monitor the situation and make sure they are being safe.”

Anyone considering swimming or bringing their children to the pool this summer should consider swimming lessons.

