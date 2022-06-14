Sillsbee man injured after being struck by train

CAMPTI, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene of a train versus pedestrian incident near the intersection of La. Highway 3163 and La Highway 480 north of Campti.

According to sheriff deputies, the 60-year-old Sillsbee, Texas man was working on a stationary locomotive engine stopped on the railroad tracks. The man, who works for TNT Railcar Services, stepped off the locomotive at some point and was struck by a southbound Kansas City Southern Train traveling on adjacent tracks.

investigators look over the stationary locomotive that was worked on by TNT railcar service contract worker. (Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

The deputies, along with Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, and First responders from international Paper-Red Mill found the man alert and suffering from moderate injuries.

Deputies say the victim was transported from the scene to a Shreveport hospital with moderate injuries.

The incident is under investigation and Kansas City Southern along with TNT Railcar Services were notified of the incident.

