Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Sillsbee man injured after being struck by train

Kansas City Southern train that allegedly hit the TNT Railcar Services Contract worker.
Kansas City Southern train that allegedly hit the TNT Railcar Services Contract worker.(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPTI, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene of a train versus pedestrian incident near the intersection of La. Highway 3163 and La Highway 480 north of Campti.

According to sheriff deputies, the 60-year-old Sillsbee, Texas man was working on a stationary locomotive engine stopped on the railroad tracks. The man, who works for TNT Railcar Services, stepped off the locomotive at some point and was struck by a southbound Kansas City Southern Train traveling on adjacent tracks.

investigators look over the stationary locomotive that was worked on by TNT railcar service...
investigators look over the stationary locomotive that was worked on by TNT railcar service contract worker.(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

The deputies, along with Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, and First responders from international Paper-Red Mill found the man alert and suffering from moderate injuries.

Deputies say the victim was transported from the scene to a Shreveport hospital with moderate injuries.

The incident is under investigation and Kansas City Southern along with TNT Railcar Services were notified of the incident.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Shreveport fire crews on scene, over 300 PPM levels of carbon monoxide was found...
Three hospitalized after running generator in Shreveport home
Anthony Mandigo Jr.
Shreveport teen escapes state custody for 3rd time
Police search for 2 teen runaways from Hope, Arkansas; 1 teen found
SPD responds to shooting on Browning Street.
Man shot in face after argument dies from injuries
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police: Man fatally shot after opening fire at summer camp

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Caddo Parish Courthouse
Day 2: Tommie McGlothen’s father, sister take the stand
Gov. Edwards signs bills into law from 2022 Legislative Session
SPD responds to shooting on Browning Street.
Man shot in face after argument dies from injuries