Sillsbee man injured after being struck by train
CAMPTI, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene of a train versus pedestrian incident near the intersection of La. Highway 3163 and La Highway 480 north of Campti.
According to sheriff deputies, the 60-year-old Sillsbee, Texas man was working on a stationary locomotive engine stopped on the railroad tracks. The man, who works for TNT Railcar Services, stepped off the locomotive at some point and was struck by a southbound Kansas City Southern Train traveling on adjacent tracks.
The deputies, along with Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, and First responders from international Paper-Red Mill found the man alert and suffering from moderate injuries.
Deputies say the victim was transported from the scene to a Shreveport hospital with moderate injuries.
The incident is under investigation and Kansas City Southern along with TNT Railcar Services were notified of the incident.
