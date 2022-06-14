Shreveport teen escapes state custody for 3rd time

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a Shreveport teen serving juvenile life escaped from lockup in Avoyelles Parish on Monday, June 13, and is on the run.

Anthony Mandigo Jr., 17, was serving time for multiple felonies including armed robbery, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal carrying of a weapon, escape, burglary of an inhabited dwelling and illegal possession of stolen things. He was in transport from the Acadiana Center for Youth for treatment to injuries on his hand, when he attacked the transport driver and fled the hospital.

“This is his third escape from Office of Juvenile Justice custody, and his second escape by escaping through hospitals,” said Wilbert Pryor, special assistant to Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. “His last escape was from Brentwood Hospital during an Oct. 31, 2021 New Orleans Saints Monday Night football game. He was discovered November 9, 2021 in a stolen car near Canton, Texas.”

Mandigo’s juvenile life term will end Jan. 4, 2026. He’s serving the maximum youth sentence for a Nov. 9, 2018 robbery of a Raceway gas station and its clerk, using an AK-47 automatic rifle, and for his involvement in the November 4, 2018 murder of pizza deliveryman Lester McGee, for which Mandigo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

“Mandigo committed both offenses while only 13-years-old, which prevented the District Attorney from prosecuting him in adult court,” Pryor said.

He is a reputed juvenile gang leader and should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. Anyone with information on Mandigo’s whereabouts should call the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300 or Caddo-Shreveport CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373.

