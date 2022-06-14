Getting Answers
Shreveport city council expected to vote on new district lines

Three Shreveport City Council members held a meeting June 6, 2022, during which members of the...
Three Shreveport City Council members held a meeting June 6, 2022, during which members of the public could view, comment on and ask questions about redistricting plans 6, 8B and 9.(Source: Destinee Patterson/KSLA News 12)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tuesday, Shreveport city council is slated to make a final decision on new district maps ahead of its June 22 deadline.

This decision comes after questions arose about the redistricting process for the city. They will be voting on Plan 8B, according to the agenda.

Demographer Gary Joiner previously told KSLA this plan follows previous patterns.

“Traditionally, you have three white, three Black and a swing district; 8B does that,” he explained.

However, the council may adopt an amendment instead of 8B. There are three amendments listed: Plan 2, Plan 9C and Plan 9B.

Also, on the agenda: a final reading on a city donation of property to the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce and a repeal of a surety bond with C. Edwards Concept, LLC.

According to the agreement, the property donated to the chamber is currently considered surplus property. Therefore, the property “shall be used for the benefit of the public by spurring of economic growth and business opportunities for the benefit of the citizens within the City of Shreveport.”

“Shreveport Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce has expressed its willingness to assume ownership of said property with the understanding that it will maintain the building and grounds in good order, and will maintain the structural integrity of said building and will make such updates and modifications as necessary to enable the building to continue to serve the Shreveport Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce,” it further reads.

As far as the repeal, it is expected to be read for the first time and will not be voted on Tuesday night. It would repeal a surety bond previously added to the C. Edwards Concept, LLC recycling contract.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

