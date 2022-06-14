Shreve Memorial Library presents ‘Oceans of Possibilities’ art programs

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - As part of the library’s 2022 summer reading program, local artists Linda Moss and Marci Hicks will be leading a series of ocean-themed workshops in June and July.

Art programs such as “Linda Moss Art: Octopus’ Garden”, “Art with Marci Hicks.”, and “Sea Shell Paper Collage,” will take place at the Shreve Memorial Library branches throughout the Caddo Parish. The programs and the art supplies for the programs are all completely free and adults are encouraged to attend.

If you are interested, here are the following times and dates for the programs.

Linda Moss Art: Octopus’ Garden is a painting workshop that teaches adults how to paint an octopus’ garden. The programs will take place during the following times and on the designated dates:

Tuesday, June 14 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

Thursday, June 16 at 11:00 a.m. at the David Raines Branch, 2855 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive

Monday, June 20 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue

Wednesday, June 22 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue

Tuesday, June 28 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue

Tuesday, July 12 at 10:00 a.m. at the West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road

Art with Marci Hicks will teach library patrons how to use card sketches and templates to make ocean-themed greeting cards. Registration is required for this program. Participants may register in person at the circulation desk or by phone. The programs will take place at the following branches as listed:

Saturday, June 25 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue

Tuesday, June 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road

Saturday, July 16 at 11:00 a.m. at the David Raines Branch, 2855 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive

Tuesday, July 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

Tuesday, July 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive

Sea Shell Paper Collage, where attendees will learn how to make art on canvas using just paper.

Monday, June 20 at 2:00 p.m. at the Rodessa Branch, 10093 Main Street in Rodessa

Tuesday, June 21 at 2:00 p.m. at the Gilliam Branch, 12797 Main Street in Gilliam

Thursday, June 23 at 2:00 p.m. at the Oil City Branch, 102 Allen Street in Oil City

Friday, June 24 at 11:00 a.m. at the Belcher-Wyche Branch, 409 Charles Street in Belcher

Thursday, June 30 at 10:00 a.m. at the North Caddo Branch, 615 N Pine Street in Vivian

Friday, July 8 at 2:00 p.m. at the Means Branch, 7016 E. Magnolia Lane in Ida

Thursday, July 14 at 10:00 a.m. at the North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street

Wednesday, July 27 at 2:00 p.m. at the Higginbotham-Bryson Branch, 9359 Greenwood Road in Greenwood

