Police are looking to identify burglary suspect
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police Department (SPD) was called to a burglary of a business on the 1400 block of Marshall Street, June 2.
During the investigation, detectives obtained footage of a possible suspect. Now the SPD is releasing that footage in hopes of identifying the believed burglar.
If you have any information that could be helpful in solving this case, please contact the SPD at (318)673-7373. Your name is not required, only your information.
