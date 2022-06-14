Police are looking to identify burglary suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police Department (SPD) was called to a burglary of a business on the 1400 block of Marshall Street, June 2.

During the investigation, detectives obtained footage of a possible suspect. Now the SPD is releasing that footage in hopes of identifying the believed burglar.

Burglary of a business on the 1400 block of Marshall Street, June 2

If you have any information that could be helpful in solving this case, please contact the SPD at (318)673-7373. Your name is not required, only your information.

