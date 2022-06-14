Nonstop heat continues for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After a scorching start to the week Monday we are tracking more intense heat and humidity for the ArkLaTex as temperatures will again be moving up into the upper 90s this afternoon with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will be slightly cooler compared to Monday. As we go through the rest of the work week we are expecting high temperatures to be very consistent with perhaps forecast highs getting even higher with highs around 100 Thursday and Friday. Heading into the weekend we are tracking the chance for a hit or miss shower on Friday and Saturday but don’t expect any widespread shower or storm activity. With that in mind temperatures on Saturday might be slightly cooler, but expect more highs near 100 once we get to Sunday and beyond.

We are tracking another day where temperatures will be skyrocketing pass the 100 degree make in the 'feels-like' department. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you need to dress very comfortably once again as we are tracking another scorcher for the region. Temperatures are in the upper 70s this morning and will be pushing up into the mid and upper 90s once we get into the afternoon hours along with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will be over 100 degrees. In addition to the heat we have another Air Quality Alert for parts of Northwest Louisiana as we deal with elevated levels of Saharan Dust in the atmosphere.

As we go through the rest of the work week we are expecting nothing but intense heat and humidity on the way for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures throughout the rest of the week will continue to remain in the upper 90s with lots of sunshine on the way for the region. We are also expecting expecting another wave of Saharan Dust to move into the region on Thursday, lowering our Air Quality once again. There is the chance Friday that we could see a pop up shower in the afternoon, but we are just as likely to see our high hit 100 than we are to see wet weather Friday.

Heading through the weekend we are tracking likely more of the same on the way for the region. High temperatures will continue to be scorching hot even with the potential of an isolated shower on Saturday. Once we get to Sunday and Monday we are expecting temperatures to potentially get even warmer for the region with highs around or potentially surpassing 100 degrees.

So if you’re hoping for an end to the heat wave, you are going to have to wait a lot longer! Have a great Tuesday!

