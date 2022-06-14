No end in sight with the extreme heat

(KSLA) - Temperatures will not change much over the next several days. It will still be very hot each and every day. We may be just below heat advisory criteria, but you still need to use caution in the heat.

This evening will be nice and toasty with temperatures not cooling down until after sunset. Even then it will still be hot. Look for the temperatures to finally fall out of the 90s after sunset, while the feels like temperatures will get out of the triple digits. It will take until later tonight for it will cool any more. There could be a very stray shower in NW Louisiana, but otherwise we will remain dry through the evening.

Overnight, temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 70s. There will be lots of humidity making it feel more like the 80s first thing in the morning. Even through most of the night, it will feel like the 90s. There will be a few passing clouds, but I do not expect any rain. So we will start off dry but very muggy in the morning.

Wednesday will be another hot day. There should not be any rain, however there will be some passing clouds at times. You’ll need your sunglasses as sunshine will be passing through these clouds. Temperatures will heat up to the mid 90s again with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. This might actually be one of the cooler remaining days this week.

Thursday will be basically a repeat of Wednesday. Look for a very warm and muggy start in the 70s, then it will heat up to the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values may very well exceed the 100 degree mark again. There may be a littler more sunshine and less cloud cover. I also do not expect any rain.

Friday will be super hot once again. Temperatures will get up to the 90s with heat indices in the triple digits. The humidity might be a little worse today. The difference for today is that a couple showers are possible. It will not rain everywhere, but it could provide a very subtle relief wherever it does. I would not plan on it though. I only have the rain chances at 20%. It’s this little bit of shower activity that may push the humidity up a bit.

With so much heat each and every day, you want to really watch the signs of heat illness. One of the best ways to beat the heat is to remain hydrated all day every day. Drink lots of water and avoid caffeine (I know, that’s hard for me too!) and large meals. Make sure you allow your body to cool off every now and then when you spend extended time outdoors by going inside where it’s cooler. And of course don’t forget about kids in the backseat of your car. Always check the backseat! Your pets also need attention in the heat. Keep them hydrated and when you walk your dog, check the temperature of the sidewalk so they don’t burn their paws. This is the start of extreme heat everyday for the next couple months, so start practicing ways to stay safe in the heat.

Over your weekend, go figure; it’s still hot! Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s both day with plenty of humidity. Saturday might be a little higher in humidity since I am tracking a little rain again. It’s still only a 20% chance of rain, and it will not happen everywhere nor all day. If you are planning anything outdoors, Both days overall should be dry, but it will also be very hot. Use plenty of caution!

On Monday, there’s a slight chance the humidity comes down a little bit. We may catch the tail-end of a cold front that will not help the temperatures much, but could knock the humidity down to tolerable levels. Any help we can get is greatly appreciated! Highs for the day will still be in the upper 90s.

Out in the tropics, we are watching a disturbance in the western Caribbean. This has a 30-40% chance of development in the next few days. I am not overly concerned with this system since a lot of the signs point to it fizzling out, not developing at all, or going straight to Mexico. None of the computer models as of now show it going north to the Gulf of Mexico to the gulf coast. So as of now, there is no threat. If this system does develop, it will be named Bonnie.

Have a great rest of the week and stay hydrated!

