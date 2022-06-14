Man shot in face after group argument escalates
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at 10:45 p.m. on Monday, June 13.
The incident occurred in the 500 block of Browning Street, near the cross streets of Wallace Avenue and Linwood Avenue.
Witnesses told officers that a group of people were arguing outside, when one person pulled out a gun and shot the victim. The victim was shot once in the face. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.
Officials say they have some witnesses detained and the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.