Man shot in face after group argument escalates

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at 10:45 p.m. on Monday, June 13.

The incident occurred in the 500 block of Browning Street, near the cross streets of Wallace Avenue and Linwood Avenue.

Witnesses told officers that a group of people were arguing outside, when one person pulled out a gun and shot the victim. The victim was shot once in the face. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say they have some witnesses detained and the investigation is ongoing.

