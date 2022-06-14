Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Man shot in face after group argument escalates

SPD responds to shooting on Browning Street.
SPD responds to shooting on Browning Street.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at 10:45 p.m. on Monday, June 13.

The incident occurred in the 500 block of Browning Street, near the cross streets of Wallace Avenue and Linwood Avenue.

Witnesses told officers that a group of people were arguing outside, when one person pulled out a gun and shot the victim. The victim was shot once in the face. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say they have some witnesses detained and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two time capsules — one made of copper, the other of galvanized steel — were found in the...
2 time capsules found as Caddo’s Confederate monument is being removed
According to Shreveport fire crews on scene, over 300 PPM levels of carbon monoxide was found...
Three hospitalized after running generator in Shreveport home
Andrew Campbell, DOB: 1/22/1986
Previously convicted murderer accused of videotaping juvenile in the shower
Police search for 2 teen runaways from Hope, Arkansas; 1 teen found
SPD: Argument leads to drive-by shooting on Gideon Street

Latest News

Teen escapes state custody, on the run
Teen escapes state custody, on the run
Child injured after riding bike into bus
Child injured after riding bike into bus
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Trial for 4 officers accused in violent death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. begins June 13
8-year-old rides bike into SporTran bus