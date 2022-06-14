Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Louisiana man sentenced to 10+ years for illegal possession of firearms

(MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBACH, La. (KNOE) - United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Brandon Khesahn Cooper, 50, of Dubach, Louisiana, was sentenced Tuesday by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty.

Cooper was sentenced to a total of 138 months, or 11 years and 6 months, in prison. His sentence is followed by five years of supervised release. Cooper was sentenced for possession of firearms by a convicted felon and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

In October 2021, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Cooper’s residence. Deputies found 12 grams of methamphetamine and a Charter Arms .38 revolver located in Cooper’s bedroom. They also found packaging material consistent with the distribution of illegal substances and a 0.410 gauge CBC shotgun.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office stated the following:

“Law enforcement agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) interviewed Cooper after being read his Miranda rights. During the interview, Cooper admitted the methamphetamine and firearms were his and told agents that he was selling drugs and had purchased the revolver even though he was a convicted felon.”

“Cooper had previously been convicted of a felony and knew that he was prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) determined that the revolver and shotgun were both manufactured outside the state of Louisiana and had traveled in interstate commerce.”

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girl was transported to a local hospital where she later died.
Child identified in pool drowning
According to Shreveport fire crews on scene, over 300 PPM levels of carbon monoxide was found...
Three hospitalized after running generator in Shreveport home
SPD responds to shooting on Browning Street.
Man shot in face during argument dies; coroner’s office releases his name
Anthony Mandigo Jr.
Shreveport teen escapes state custody for 3rd time
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

Latest News

Holly Henigan in Gardiner, Montana shortly before learning most roads in and out of Yellowstone...
ArkLaTex stepsisters escape floodwaters of Yellowstone National Park
LSU System president discusses possible changes to LSUS, LSU Health campuses
There is a triple threat to your finances. What does this mean for you, your family, and your...
‘I would tell most people to wait:’ Financial experts say it may be wise to hold off on large purchases right now
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
AT&T launches new feature to improve wireless 911 call response
How to avoid heat-related illnesses