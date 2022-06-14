Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Fisherman’s sonar discovers car in Little River; dive team finds second vehicle possibly connected to missing persons case

(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office is conducting and investigation, after a vehicle was found in Little River on Allen’s Ferry Boat Launch, near Fulton, Ark.

Officials say a fisherman with sonar detected the vehicle and reported it to deputies. Hempstead and Miller County fire department dive teams have been on the scene all day. The teams located the vehicle, along with a second vehicle.

At this time, they are still working to get both vehicles out of the water. Officials say the second vehicle may possibly be connected to a missing persons investigation out of Hope, according to a tip from years ago.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Shreveport fire crews on scene, over 300 PPM levels of carbon monoxide was found...
Three hospitalized after running generator in Shreveport home
The girl was transported to a local hospital where she later died.
Child identified in pool drowning
Anthony Mandigo Jr.
Shreveport teen escapes state custody for 3rd time
SPD responds to shooting on Browning Street.
Man shot in face after argument dies from injuries
Police search for 2 teen runaways from Hope, Arkansas; 1 teen found

Latest News

Listen to your lifeguards.
Swimming safety solutions for the summer
Man leaps off train into path of moving train
Man leaps off train into path of moving train
DAY 2: SPD officers on trial for death of Tommie McGlothen Jr.
DAY 2: SPD officers on trial for death of Tommie McGlothen Jr.
Man dies from injuries after being shot in face
Man dies from injuries after being shot in face