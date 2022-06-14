Fisherman’s sonar discovers car in Little River; dive team finds second vehicle possibly connected to missing persons case

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office is conducting and investigation, after a vehicle was found in Little River on Allen’s Ferry Boat Launch, near Fulton, Ark.

Officials say a fisherman with sonar detected the vehicle and reported it to deputies. Hempstead and Miller County fire department dive teams have been on the scene all day. The teams located the vehicle, along with a second vehicle.

At this time, they are still working to get both vehicles out of the water. Officials say the second vehicle may possibly be connected to a missing persons investigation out of Hope, according to a tip from years ago.

The incident remains under investigation.

