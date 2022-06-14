Day 2: Tommie McGlothen’s father, sister take the stand

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tuesday, June 14 is day two in the trial against four Shreveport police officers charged in the death of Tommie McGlothen Jr.

McGlothen, a 44-year-old Shreveport man suffered paranoid schizophrenia, and died following a violent encounter with SPD in April of 2020. Brian Ross, James LeClaire, D’Marea Johnsons and Treona McCarter face charges of negligent homicide and malfeasance in office.

This morning, the state called McGlothen’s father and sister to the stand. Both testified that they called SPD the day McGlothen died, asking for help in having him involuntarily committed. They told the court he as saying he wanted to die, fearing he had COVID-19.

Two of the officers charged in the case, plus a third SPD officer responded to the call. According to family and video evidence, police refused to commit McGlothen because they said he didn’t pose a threat to himself or anyone else at that time.

Prosecutors argue based on his first encounter with McGlothen, and a second incident later the same day, police should have known he was suffering a psychiatric episode and needed help the third time they encountered him on Eileen Lane. That third encounter, according to prosecutors, led to McGlothen’s death.

The trial is expected to last most of this week before Judge Chris Victory renders a verdict.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.