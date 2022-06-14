Getting Answers
Child Identified in Pool Drowning

The girl was transported to a local hospital where she later died.
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 4-year girl is dead after she drowned in a Shreveport pool.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, Amelia Gray, was found submerged in the pool at Southwood Village in the 9000 block of Walker Road.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Monday, June 13. Gray was transported to the emergency room at Willis-Knighton South Hospital where she died around 7:15 p.m.

