Child Identified in Pool Drowning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 4-year girl is dead after she drowned in a Shreveport pool.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, Amelia Gray, was found submerged in the pool at Southwood Village in the 9000 block of Walker Road.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Monday, June 13. Gray was transported to the emergency room at Willis-Knighton South Hospital where she died around 7:15 p.m.

