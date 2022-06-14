Black Artist Celebrate Juneteenth with Art Event

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As Juneteenth quickly approaches, local black artist will celebrate the holiday with their own art show.

Drayden Dunn is the creator of Artish, a black art show held in Shreveport. He created the show during the pandemic to help showcase black artist and help monetize their work.

“It’s all about liberation,” explains Dunn, “one big thing is the freedom of expression its something we kind of look over when we talk about Juneteenth. So, when your talking about art, just having the liberation to create art, it’s a beautiful thing that everyone should be excited about and happy to commemorate.”

Over 70 Black artist will be at the event and will range from performing artist to visual artist. This year the Artish event will install a permanent mural on the post office on the corner of Edwards and Milan street.

Artish will be held Saturday, June 18th at the old Sportran bus on 400 Crockett Street.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.