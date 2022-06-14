Getting Answers
8-year-old rides bike into SporTran bus

(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - First responders were dispatched to the 2300 block of Milam Street after an 8-year-old girl rode her bicycle into a SporTran bus.

The incident occurred near Fire Station 4 just before 7:50 p.m. on Monday, June 13.

The girl was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials on the scene said it appeared she may have a broken wrist.

No citations were issued for the driver of the bus.

