8-year-old rides bike into SporTran bus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - First responders were dispatched to the 2300 block of Milam Street after an 8-year-old girl rode her bicycle into a SporTran bus.

The incident occurred near Fire Station 4 just before 7:50 p.m. on Monday, June 13.

The girl was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials on the scene said it appeared she may have a broken wrist.

No citations were issued for the driver of the bus.

