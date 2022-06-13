Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

You can have your name sent to the moon. Here’s how

NASA will send your name to the moon with the launch of Artemis I.
NASA will send your name to the moon with the launch of Artemis I.(NASA)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Have you ever wanted to fly to the moon? Well, now you can at least have your name sent around it!

NASA’s launch of Artemis I will include a flash drive with the names of millions of people on Earth loaded onto it.

The space agency says Artemis I will be the first uncrewed flight test of the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft and will pave the way toward landing the first woman and first person of color on the moon.

You can visit NASA’s website and enter your name and a PIN to receive a boarding pass.

The boarding pass is complete with information about the launch, including the location, launch vehicle name and spacecraft name.

This pass can be downloaded and printed out for display.

The historic launch of Artemis I is set to take place at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida sometime later this year or in 2023.

NASA says the launch will be the first in a series of “increasingly complex” missions to build a long-term human presence at the moon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two time capsules — one made of copper, the other of galvanized steel — were found in the...
2 time capsules found as Caddo’s Confederate monument is being removed
According to Shreveport fire crews on scene, over 300 PPM levels of carbon monoxide was found...
Three hospitalized after running generator in Shreveport home
Andrew Campbell, DOB: 1/22/1986
Previously convicted murderer accused of videotaping juvenile in the shower
SPD: Argument leads to drive-by shooting on Gideon Street
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert

Latest News

COVID-19 cases are back on the rise after months of low case counts.
Bossier, DeSoto parishes considered ‘high risk’ for COVID-19
FDA approves treatment for alopecia
FDA approves treatment for alopecia
Shreveport organization offering water, cool place for people to get relief from heat
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump
FILE - U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman watches never-before-seen security footage of...
Officer hailed as hero testifies at Capitol riot trial