‘We are One’ Juneteenth events to take kick-off in Marshall, Harrison County on June 17

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Marshall and Harrison County will start off their Juneteenth celebrations during its We Are One events starting on Friday, June 17.

KSLA News 12′s Domonique Benn spoke with Organizer Don Ravenell and Pastor Kenneth Jackson of Full Grace Ministries regarding the upcoming celebrations.

“There is a history we want to educate and elevate concerning Juneteenth and what is all about the history, how we came, and what we need to do now so far as Juneteenth and our lives in Harrison County,” Pastor Jackson said.

Events will kick off on Friday, June 17 leading up to Juneteenth. (GMCC | Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce)

