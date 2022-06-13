Very hot and humid conditions continue the rest of the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A strong ridge of high pressure will remain in control of our weather through this week and into next keeping temperatures within a few degrees of 100 for the foreseeable future. We’ll stay humid as well, but little in the way of rain is expected.

For the rest of today we’ll see temperatures hang in the 90s through early evening under mainly clear skies. We’ll slowly fall through the 80s after sunset and eventually settle back into the mid 70s by morning. Most of tonight will be clear, but look for some clouds first thing Tuesday morning.

Tomorrow will be an other triple H sort of day...hazy, hot and humid. Temperatures will quickly climb to around 90 by the lunch hour with afternoon highs expected in the mid to upper 90s. With the humidity it could feel as hot as 105 in some areas. We’ll also see more Saharan dust around which will keep the haze in place, but also lower the air quality. If you suffer from a respiratory illness you may want to limit your time outside.

The rest of the week promises more of the same. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 90s through the end of the week with morning lows in the 70s. The forecast remains dry until maybe Friday when a few isolated showers or storms are possible.

The weekend ahead looks continued hot and humid. Temperatures will stay in the upper 90s and could creep a degree or 2 closer to 100 by the start of next week. An isolated shower or storm is possible Saturday, but the forecast will remain dry for the majority of us.

In the tropics there is a chance for some development in the Caribbean later this week. Anything that does form though will likely head into Central America or southern Mexico and not pose any threat to the United States.

Have a great rest of your Monday!

