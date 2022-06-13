Unrestrained man dies after crash in DeSoto Parish

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash that happened just after 7 p.m. on June 12.

The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 171 at Kyle Porter Road.

Investigation revealed a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Arteaetear Franklin, 54, was traveling east on Kyle Porter Road. At the same time, a 2020 Kia Rio driven by Donte Mack, 27, was traveling north on U.S. Highway 171. Franklin failed to yield at the stop sign before crossing the highway and was struck by Mack, then ran off the road.

Mack was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. He was later pronounced dead.

Franklin, along with two passengers, were also transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, however routine toxicology samples have been taken.

