Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say

A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her over after she fell.
By Travis Leder
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (Gray News) - Police are investigating the death of a small child in Virginia after investigators said she was run over by the vehicle she had been sitting in.

The Prince William County Police Department said its Crash Investigation Unit responded to the scene on Sunday in Woodbridge to find a 10-month-old girl with a serious head injury.

The girl, who was from Hyattsville, Maryland, was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries later in the day.

Investigators said they believe the driver had placed the infant unrestrained in the back seat of a Toyota Highlander before driving to a nearby dumpster.

The 35-year-old driver went to pick up additional family members at a home, but when one of the relatives opened the back door, the child fell out of the vehicle, authorities said.

Police said the driver immediately got out of the vehicle while the SUV’s transmission was still in drive, causing it to roll over the child.

The driver hasn’t been charged as of Monday morning, and the police department said the case remains under investigation.

