Police search for 2 teen runaways from Hope, Arkansas; 1 teen found
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - Hope Police Department (HPD) posted a notice for two missing teenagers on June 13, and is looking to the public for any information about their whereabouts.
Officials say one of the 15-year-old runaways has been found. Davante Purifoy is 15-years-old, approximately 5′10″, and weighs about 100 lbs. Police are still searching for him.
It is currently unknown if the two cases are related.
If you have any information that can help in finding the two teens, please get call the HPD at (870)777-3434
