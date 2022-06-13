SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: More than 100 lbs of copper wire stolen from Hallsville business

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding those involved in a large-scale copper theft that happened at the end of May in Hallsville.

Sheriff’s office officials say it happened on May 30 at Braxton Services (former BP Production offices), located at 886 Finklea Rd. in Hallsville. Around 2 a.m., surveillance video caught a white or light-colored 2020 Dodge Ram pickup truck with a toolbox backing up to the fence of the business. Authorities say several people then worked together to cut the fence, damaging an industrial generator in the process.

SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE

The individuals reportedly caused around $70,000 in damage and stole more than 100 lbs of copper wire. The company is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

Those with info should call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 903-923-4020, or Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

