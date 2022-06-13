Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: More than 100 lbs of copper wire stolen from Hallsville business

Crime resulted in $70k in damage
RAW SURVEILLANCE: Hallsville copper wire theft
RAW SURVEILLANCE: Hallsville copper wire theft
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding those involved in a large-scale copper theft that happened at the end of May in Hallsville.

Sheriff’s office officials say it happened on May 30 at Braxton Services (former BP Production offices), located at 886 Finklea Rd. in Hallsville. Around 2 a.m., surveillance video caught a white or light-colored 2020 Dodge Ram pickup truck with a toolbox backing up to the fence of the business. Authorities say several people then worked together to cut the fence, damaging an industrial generator in the process.

SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE

The individuals reportedly caused around $70,000 in damage and stole more than 100 lbs of copper wire. The company is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

Those with info should call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 903-923-4020, or Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA crews documented unlivable conditions at Clear Horizon-New Zion apartments, June 10
NAACP, community leaders gather to expose ‘deplorable’ living conditions at Shreveport apartment complex
Two time capsules — one made of copper, the other of galvanized steel — were found in the...
2 time capsules found as Caddo’s Confederate monument is being removed
SPD: Argument leads to drive-by shooting on Gideon Street
No one was inside the vehicle when authorities pulled it out of the water.
Submerged vehicle recovered in Caddo State Park
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert

Latest News

RAW SURVEILLANCE: Hallsville copper wire theft
RAW SURVEILLANCE: Hallsville copper wire theft
Brady Slavens hits walkoff RBI single, Arkansas advances to College World Series
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Oil City officer accused of sexual battery of woman
Andrew Campbell, DOB: 1/22/1986
Previously convicted murderer accused of videotaping juvenile in the shower