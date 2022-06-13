Getting Answers
Shreveport organization offering water, cool place for people to get relief from heat

By Tayler Davis
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With temperatures on the rise, a Shreveport organization is allowing people to come in and cool off if they need to.

Executive Director at the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission, Larry Otwell, said they are a place that offers water and a place to get relief from the heat. He said when temperatures get above 90 degrees, they do intakes later in the afternoon. He also said they offer ready-to-eat meals to help prevent people from heat exhaustion.

“It’s very important that people stay hydrated. There’s a place they come to get hydrated in the super hot months like we’re in right now. Our old men and women, we are okay with them staying in throughout the day and hanging out during the day, especially those who are on disability,” Otwell said.

KSLA reached out to a representative with the City of Shreveport who said they are monitoring the weather. If temperatures reach over 100 degrees for three consecutive days, they will open the cooling center on the fourth day.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 at 6 to hear how many people die each year from heat exhaustion in Shreveport.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

