Missing Princeton teen allegedly left with his sister’s car
He is possibly in Shreveport, La.
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager from Princeton, La.
16-year-old James David Boyd III was last seen June 11, at 12:30 a.m. when he had allegedly taken his sister’s car, a 2008 Silver Mazda 6 with Louisiana tags 512 CUU.
Boyd III is described as a white male, weighing approximately 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Detectives say Boyd’s last reported communication was with a friend who says Boyd III was in Shreveport, La.
If you have any information that can help locate James, please call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203.
