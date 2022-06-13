Hottest week of the year upcoming

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a great weekend and were able to stay cool in the scorching conditions. As we go through this week we are tracking nothing but scorching heat on the way for the region as a massive ridge builds over the central part of the country. Highs will be consistently in the upper 90s all of the week with only a few clouds to be expected and no rain on the way. There’s even potential that once we get to the second half of the week and heading into the weekend we could see even hotter temperatures for the region. Down in the tropics we are watching for the potential for slow development in the western Caribbean we will need to watch this closely as we go through the week.

We are tracking the hottest week of the year so far for the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you dress comfortably as we are expecting an incredibly toasty start to the week. Temperatures this morning are in the mid-70s and will quickly will be rising as we head through the morning and into the afternoon hours across the region. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 90s close to 100 with ‘feels-like’ temperatures between 105 and 110 with Heat Advisories in effect. Please make sure you are taking frequent breaks if you are spending a lot of time in the sun today.

As we go through the work week we are expecting little change to the forecast for the ArkLaTex with nothing but scorching heat ahead for the region. High temperatures all week long will be in the upper 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures consistently pushing towards the 110 degree mark. This is dangerous heat with the potential for Heat Advisories every single day is on the table for the region so please by careful is you are outside for any prolonged stretch of time.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are tracking, guess what, more incredible heat and humidity for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures over the weekend will continue to be close to the 100 degree mark with ‘feels-like’ temperatures likely over 105. There is the chance of a convective shower or storm on Saturday just don’t expect too much in the way of relief.

In the meantime, get ready to do a whole lot of sweating this week. Have a great week!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.