Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Here’s a look at the weirdest items left behind in Ubers

Uber releases the list every year to remind its customers they can use their app to get their...
Uber releases the list every year to remind its customers they can use their app to get their lost and found items back.(Jackson David from Pexels via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Uber has revealed its annual lost and found index, and it includes everything from tater tots to grandma’s teeth.

The most common items left behind by rideshare passengers include phones, wallets, keys and ordinary items carried in their pockets.

Some of the bizarre things left behind include tater tots, caviar, a pet tortoise and a bucket of slime, just to name a few.

The most forgetful passengers live in Austin, Texas, but Phoenix and Atlanta also made the list.

Uber releases the list every year to remind its customers they can use their app to get their lost and found items back.

The cost is $15 to cover the driver’s time and effort.

Of course, rideshare passengers will have to decide if the left-behind slime is worth it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two time capsules — one made of copper, the other of galvanized steel — were found in the...
2 time capsules found as Caddo’s Confederate monument is being removed
According to Shreveport fire crews on scene, over 300 PPM levels of carbon monoxide was found...
Three hospitalized after running generator in Shreveport home
SPD: Argument leads to drive-by shooting on Gideon Street
Andrew Campbell, DOB: 1/22/1986
Previously convicted murderer accused of videotaping juvenile in the shower
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert

Latest News

The 6-3 Supreme Court ruling is in keeping with an earlier ruling from the 1970s that said the...
Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation member prosecuted twice
FILE- In this Nov. 23, 2020, file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Markets tumble worldwide, bear market nears on Wall Street
Actor Amber Heard stands with her lawyers Elaine Bredehoft and Benjamin Rottenborn before the...
Amber Heard says she doesn’t blame jury in Depp libel case
FILE - In this June 3, 2019, file photo, actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at...
Kevin Spacey to face London court on sexual offense charges
House panel co-chair Liz Cheney said ‘inebriated’ Rudy Giuliani told former President Donald...
Cheney: Trump followed 'inebriated' Giuliani's advice