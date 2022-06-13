Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Families are looking for affordable ways to enjoy the summer

With climbing prices travel has become more expensive
With gas prices so high families are looking for more affordable ways to have a fun summer
By Brittney Hazelton and KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARKLATEX, La. (KSLA) - Now not only do people have to navigate around the rising costs of food and fuel but now air-fare rates are also up. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, their latest report shows air-fare travel is up 40 percent, and hotel rates are up 19 percent compared to last year. These prices are making people rethink their summer trips.

Fishing is a low-cost thing to do this summer
Fishing is a low-cost thing to do this summer(KTIV)

“We’re kind of waiting to see what happens price wise I think. It’s so expensive to take trips so definitely looking for things to do you know that are cheaper or still fun for the kids and entertain them without having to spend the cost of traveling,” says Jocelyn Caraway, from east Texas.

Jocelyn’s children are playing outside in the park, one of the best low-cost ways to have summer fun without spending a dime.

What are some of the ways you can enjoy your summer at a low cost?
  • Go to a local park.
  • Go to a local pool.
  • Visit one of the free museums or art galleries.
  • Enjoy your time at a low-cost local aquarium or zoo.
  • Catch a movie with some friends.
  • Go fishing.

With prices skyrocketing, it looks like we all have to be a little more creative for our summer activities this year.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two time capsules — one made of copper, the other of galvanized steel — were found in the...
2 time capsules found as Caddo’s Confederate monument is being removed
According to Shreveport fire crews on scene, over 300 PPM levels of carbon monoxide was found...
Three hospitalized after running generator in Shreveport home
SPD: Argument leads to drive-by shooting on Gideon Street
Andrew Campbell, DOB: 1/22/1986
Previously convicted murderer accused of videotaping juvenile in the shower
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert

Latest News

According to Shreveport fire crews on scene, over 300 PPM levels of carbon monoxide was found...
Three hospitalized after running generator in Shreveport home
(Source: Shreve Memorial Library)
Chill out at your Shreve Memorial Library branch
Shreveport non-profit aims to identify root cause of violent crime in city
Shreveport non-profit aims to identify root cause of violent crime in city
Many to hold Black Heritage Festival Juneteenth celebration on June 18
Many to hold Black Heritage Festival Juneteenth celebration on June 18