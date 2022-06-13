Getting Answers
ERCOT reports record-breaking demand for electricity over weekend

(kauz)
By Kori Johnson
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - We’re all feeling the heat, and it’s also impacting the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the corporation that operates Texas’ electrical grid.

ERCOT officials reported a record-breaking peak electric demand on Sunday, June 12 of 74,917 megawatts. That number broke the previous all-time peak of 74,820 reported on Aug. 22, 2019.

A media representative for ERCOT said they expect sufficient generation to meet the high demand, and they are committed to keeping the Texans they serve informed should conditions change.

KSLA reached out to SWEPCO officials about the heat. They say they also have sufficient generating capacity to meet customer demand through the summer.

